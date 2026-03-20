Chiranjeevi Announces New Social Initiative On Ugadi Beyond Blood And Eye Banks Check Here

Chiranjeevi, known for his impactful social initiatives such as the Blood Bank and Eye Bank, has announced another major project on Ugadi, further strengthening his legacy of public service and philanthropy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi once again showed that his social work is as important as his film career. He already runs the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, a Blood Bank, and an Eye Bank. Now, he has revealed plans to start something new. Chiranjeevi feels social responsibility is a big part of his life and wants to help people wherever there's a need.Chiranjeevi made a big announcement on the special occasion of Ugadi. He is launching a massive programme to give free education to students from poor families. He said the plan is designed to help students who can't afford to continue their studies. The main goal is to make sure education reaches everyone.During his announcement, Chiranjeevi also spoke about actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation. He mentioned that his own past social work had inspired the Agaram Foundation. Now, in turn, he is inspired by Suriya's work in education to start his own free education project. He believes this kind of mutual inspiration is key for social service.

Chiranjeevi made it clear that this new project won't be limited to just the Telugu states. He plans to extend these services to any region that needs them. The idea is to offer help with education without any state boundaries. 'If even one person in a family gets educated, the entire family benefits. That's why I took this decision,' Chiranjeevi explained.

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Chiranjeevi has promised that he will announce the full details of this project very soon. He will share all the information about how the programme will be designed, how it will work, and how they will select students. This decision marks another major step in Chiranjeevi's long journey of giving back to society.