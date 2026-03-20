Solar Tracker Market 2026 Boosting Efficiency In Solar Energy Generation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The solar tracker market is dominated by a mix of global solar technology manufacturers and specialized tracking system companies. Companies are focusing on high-precision single-axis and dual-axis tracking systems, advanced control algorithms, durable mechanical designs, and enhanced system integration capabilities to improve energy yield, operational efficiency, and long-term reliability. Emphasis on optimizing power generation, reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), ensuring grid compatibility, and supporting large-scale solar deployments remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving renewable energy and utility-scale solar sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Solar Tracker Market?

. According to our research, NEXTracker led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The utility-scale solar solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the solar tracker market, provides a wide range of intelligent tracking platforms, structural mounting systems, control software, and monitoring technologies that support large-scale photovoltaic installations, enhance energy output, and ensure long-term operational reliability in utility-scale renewable energy generation environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Solar Tracker Market?

Major companies operating in the solar tracker market are NEXTracker, Array Technologies Inc., Trinasolar (TrinaTracker), Soltec Power Holdings, Valmont Industries Inc., SunPower Corporation, Gonvarri Solar Steel S.A., GameChange Solar, FTC Solar Inc., Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd., IDEEMATEC GmbH, PVHardware Solutions SLU, Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd., Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Hangzhou Versol Solar Co. Ltd., SmartTrak Solar Systems Inc., Zome Energy Corporation, ASUN Trackers S.A., NewEnergie S.A., Soltigua S.p.A.

How Concentrated Is The Solar Tracker Market?

. The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent project performance standards, compliance with grid interconnection and renewable energy regulations, precision engineering requirements, and the need for reliability in utility-scale and distributed solar power generation environments. Leading players such as NEXTracker, Array Technologies Inc., Trinasolar (TrinaTracker), Soltec Power Holdings, Valmont Industries Inc., SunPower Corporation, Gonvarri Solar Steel S.A., GameChange Solar, FTC Solar Inc., Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong project execution capabilities, global manufacturing and supply networks, and continuous innovation in single-axis and dual-axis tracking technologies. As demand for high-efficiency solar installations, large-scale utility projects, and optimized energy yield solutions grows, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

. Leading companies include:

o NEXTracker (6%)

o Array Technologies Inc. (6%)

o Trinasolar (TrinaTracker) (5%)

o Soltec Power Holdings (3%)

o Valmont Industries Inc. (1%)

o SunPower Corporation (1%)

o Gonvarri Solar Steel S.A. (1%)

o GameChange Solar (1%)

o FTC Solar Inc. (0.4%)

o Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Solar Tracker Market?

. Major raw materials suppliers in the solar tracker market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, SSAB AB, Voestalpine AG, Nucor Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Baosteel Group Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Hyundai Steel Company, JFE Steel Corporation, Salzgitter AG, Gerdau S.A., Severstal PJSC, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Liberty Steel Group, Novelis Inc., Hindalco Industries Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Constellium SE, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Solar Tracker Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the solar tracker market include WESCO International, Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, RS Group plc, Motion Industries, Inc., Fastenal Company, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., Solar Depot Inc., CED Greentech, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, Krannich Solar GmbH & Co. KG, Altenergy Power System, Inc., Greentech Renewables, Premier Solar Distribution, SunWize Power & Battery LLC, Renvu Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Solar Tracker Market?

. Major end users in the solar tracker market include Array Technologies, Inc., Nextracker Inc., Soltec Power Holdings S.A., Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd., STI Norland Group, Convert Italia S.p.A., Ideematec Deutschland GmbH, PV Hardware Solutions S.L.U., GameChange Solar LP, SunPower Corporation, First Solar, Inc., Trina Solar Co., Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Enel Green Power S.p.A., Adani Green Energy Limited, ACWA Power Company, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Ørsted A/S, EDF Renewables, ReNew Energy Global plc, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Azure Power Global Limited, Scatec ASA.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. High-wind solar tracking systems are transforming the solar tracker market by enhancing structural durability, ensuring stable operation in extreme weather, and minimizing wind-induced energy losses.

. Example: In August 2025 FTC Solar launched Pioneer+ High Wind Tracker, a single-axis solar tracker engineered to withstand extreme wind speeds up to 150 mph.

. Its reinforced structure, safety stow mechanism, and preassembled, module-agnostic rails simplify installation, improve reliability, and enhance energy yield in wind-exposed solar projects.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Advancing Low-Carbon Solar Trackers To Promote Sustainability, Reduce Emissions, And Support Renewable Energy

. Leveraging Advanced Single-Axis Tracker Designs To Improve Efficiency, Lower Costs, And Enhance Performance

. Expanding Market-Specific Tracker Solutions To Strengthen Adoption, Address Local Needs, And Accelerate Growth

. Integrating Agri-PV Solar Trackers To Enhance Dual-Use Energy And Farming Efficiency

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