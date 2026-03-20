Did PM Narendra Modi Make Cameo In Dhurandhar 2? Here's What We Know So Far About Viral Buzz

Narendra Modi has sparked massive excitement in Bollywood with a surprise cameo in Dhurandhar 2. Fans are cheering loudly in theatres, celebrating the unexpected appearance and turning it into a viral cinematic moment.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has opened to a phenomenal response across theatres. The film recorded a massive first-day collection, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. While Ranveer Singh's performance is widely appreciated, audiences are especially talking about a surprising and unexpected highlight.

The biggest talking point of the film is the presence of Narendra Modi. His appearance, though not filmed directly for the movie, has created a huge buzz among viewers. Many fans believe this unexpected inclusion has added a unique and dramatic layer to the film's narrative.

The filmmakers have used archival footage of PM Modi in two significant moments. One clip is from his 2014 swearing-in ceremony, while the other is from his 2016 demonetisation speech. These real-life visuals have been seamlessly integrated into the storyline, grabbing immediate attention.

Viewers have responded enthusiastically to these scenes. As the footage appears on screen, theatres erupt with whistles, claps, and cheers. In many places, fans were even seen dancing, turning these moments into a celebratory experience and making them one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Roars with Huge Opening, Falls Just Short of Top 3 Biggest Debuts

On social media, fans are calling this PM Modi's“entry into Bollywood.” Some users even joked that while Akshaye Khanna stood out in the first installment, PM Modi has stolen the spotlight in Dhurandhar 2. The scenes have quickly gone viral across platforms.

Despite its success, the film has sparked controversy. Waris Pathan and other leaders have criticized it, calling it propaganda. The Central Board of Film Certification had also suggested several cuts before granting an 'A' certificate. However, audience support remains strong, driving its box office momentum.