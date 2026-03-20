Cold, Unstable Weather To Persist Across Kingdom With Rain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will remain under the influence of a low-pressure system on Friday, bringing cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions, along with intermittent rainfall across the north and central regions of the country.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, rainfall may be heavy at times in northern areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Light showers are also expected in limited parts of the eastern and southwestern regions. Rain chances are forecast to gradually weaken during the afternoon, while moderate westerly winds will pick up at intervals.Authorities have warned of potential flash floods in parts of northern Jordan, strong wind gusts in some areas, and reduced visibility due to fog and low-lying clouds, particularly over high mountainous areas and plains. Dust may also reduce visibility in desert regions, while thunderstorms and hail could pose additional risks. Motorists are urged to exercise caution due to slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.On Saturday, cold and partly cloudy conditions will persist, with rain expected intermittently across most regions of the Kingdom, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea. Rainfall may be heavy at times especially in the north, central areas, and parts of the southwest accompanied by thunder and hail. Fog is also likely to form in many areas, particularly over highlands, desert areas, and plains, while winds will be active southwesterly to westerly.Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday, with cold and partly cloudy weather prevailing. Intermittent rain is forecast in the north and central regions, and in limited eastern areas. Aqaba may see early morning showers, occasionally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.Winds will be moderate westerlies, occasionally becoming active.By Monday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, though conditions will remain relatively cold and partly cloudy, particularly in northern and central Jordan. There remains a chance of light rain showers in parts of the north, center, and south, with moderate southwesterly winds prevailing.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius, and a low of 6 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 25 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.