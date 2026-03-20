Gabrielle Franze Outlines Five Dog Training Mistakes That Cost Pet Owners Progress

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Gabrielle Franz, Deltona, Florida canine trainer and Firefighter/ParamedicDeltona, Florida canine trainer and Firefighter/Paramedic Gabrielle Franze identifies the most common errors that slow dog training results and what to do instead.

Why Training Breaks Down Before It Begins

Dog owners often start training with good intentions, but inconsistent execution. The gap between the two is where most problems develop. Franze has observed this pattern consistently through her work at Redline K9 Dog Training and through her experience preparing her own dogs for specialized working roles.

Her approach draws on the same principles she applies in fire service and emergency medicine: clear systems, repeatable procedures, and consistent standards. When those elements are absent from a training program, the dog does not fail. The method does.

Five Mistakes That Undermine Results

Confusing the dog with inconsistent commands. When different family members use different words for the same behavior, the dog learns that commands are optional. Standardize language across every person interacting with the dog.

Skipping foundational obedience before adding complexity. Owners often want to move to advanced behaviors before the basics are reliable. Franze describes this as building on an unstable surface that will eventually crack. Sit, stay, and recall need to work in not only calm, but distracting environments before any additional work begins.

Using correction without clarity. Telling a dog what not to do without clearly communicating what to do instead produces a confused animal, not a trained one. Every correction should be paired with a redirect to the correct behavior.

Training only when motivated. Consistency produces results. Sporadic sessions, even when intense, do not build the same neural patterns as brief, regular sessions over time. Ten minutes daily outperforms a single hour on weekends.

Measuring progress by behavior in ideal conditions only. A dog that performs a behavior in the kitchen does not automatically perform it on a walk or in a crowd. Generalization takes deliberate practice in the real-world, across different environments, surfaces, and distraction levels.

The Standard Franze Applies to Her Own Dogs

Franze trains her four dogs daily. Nova is certified as an emotional support service dog through the Orlando Health Hospital System. Atlas has demonstrated skill in cancer detection and holds a dock diving championship title. Oakly holds titles in both Fast CAT and dock diving. Rip is in active training for disaster recovery search and rescue.

Each of these outcomes required sustained, consistent, method-driven training. None of them happened through occasional effort. They participate in daily life by going to the gym with her, making home depot stops, and attending events where there are loud noises and people. Include them in your day to day routines for practice and assessment is best.

Try This Approach for the Next Seven Days

Pick one command your dog already knows and practice it for five minutes each day this week in three different locations. Track whether the dog's response changes between environments. If it does, you have identified a generalization gap worth addressing. That single observation can reorient an entire training plan and help you focus energy where needed.

About Gabrielle Franze

Gabrielle Franze is a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Orange County Fire Department and the founder of Redline K9 Dog Training in Deltona, Florida. She trains dogs for obedience, emotional support, search and rescue, and canine sports, with a particular focus on supporting first responders and the community. Additional information is available at gabriellefranze.