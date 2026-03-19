Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) Results Of Small Shareholding Sale Facility

Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

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