Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) Results Of Small Shareholding Sale Facility
Results of Small Shareholding Sale Facility Brisbane, Mar 20, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV ) (NASDAQ:ELVR ) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced that it has completed the small shareholding sale facility ("Facility") for Eligible Shareholders as announced to the ASX on 12 January 2026.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in our ASX announcement of 12 January 2026.
Overview of the Facility
- Record Date: 8 January 2026;
- Definition of unmarketable parcel (i.e. a small shareholding): A holding of less than $500 based on the closing price of shares on the ASX on the Record Date;
- Number of shareholders with unmarketable parcels at Record Date: 16,153; and
- Aggregate number of unmarketable shares at Record Date: 416,191.
Sale results
Following completion of the Small Shareholding Sale:
- Number of shareholders with unmarketable parcels whose shares were sold: 12,934;
- Total number of shares sold: 316,173;
- Sale price per share: 316,173 shares were sold at $7.30 per share (average);
- Total proceeds to be distributed: $2,308,062.90; and
- The shares were sold on market.
Distribution of proceeds
The date for payment of proceeds of the Facility to participating Eligible Shareholders is expected to occur on or about Friday, 20 March 2026.
Remaining shareholders
Following the sale under the small shareholding Facility, the Company has:
- 35,300 shareholders on its register (approximately); and
- 169,376,771 ordinary fully paid shares on issue (no change).
As stated in the announcement of 12 January 2026, the Company believes that the conclusion of this process will have ongoing benefits for the Company in reducing the administrative costs, including printing costs, mailing costs and share registry expenses that were associated with maintaining such a large number of small shareholdings.
About Elevra Lithium Limited
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Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
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