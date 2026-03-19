Mexico's Culture Ministry Urges Ebay To Halt Sales Of Pre-Hispanic Artefacts The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Mexico Demands eBay Remove Listings for 195 Pre-Hispanic Objects Tied to US Seller

Mexico's cultural authorities are pressing eBay to take down listings for 195 pre-Hispanic archaeological objects and to return the items to the Mexican government, escalating a dispute that sits at the intersection of online commerce, cultural patrimony law, and cross-border enforcement.

The Ministry of Culture says the objects were identified on the marketplace by experts at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Mexico's federal agency charged with researching, preserving, and protecting the nation's archaeological and historical heritage. The listings were associated with an eBay seller operating under the name Coins Artifacts, based in Orlando, Florida.

Mexico's secretary of culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, brought the case into public view last month, stating that INAH specialists had reviewed the listings and determined the objects constitute part of Mexico's cultural heritage. Curiel de Icaza also posted on social media a formal letter addressed to eBay calling on the company to“immediately suspend the sale and return the items to the Mexican government.”

In that letter, Curiel de Icaza argued that the export of such objects has been prohibited since 1827 and that their presence outside Mexico“results from illicit extraction.” The ministry described the pieces as an“invaluable legacy of ancestral cultures and national history,” and said legal action had been initiated with relevant authorities to pursue repatriation through diplomatic and legal channels.

INAH confirmed that its legal department has filed a complaint with the office of Mexico's Attorney General and has notified Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agency also said it has contacted Interpol and US authorities, including Homeland Security Investigations, in an effort to halt the sales.

An INAH spokesperson said the institute“maintains a policy of confidentiality regarding certain details of the investigation so as not to hinder the legal repatriation process.” That confidentiality has left a central question unresolved in public: the government has not released descriptions or images of the 195 objects it says it identified, making it difficult to determine which items in the seller's eBay storefront are under scrutiny, or whether any of the flagged listings remain active.

The Coins Artifacts account has been active since 2010 and, according to its public profile, has sold more than 230,000 items on eBay. It has around 7,800 followers and carries a 100% positive-feedback rating. eBay designates the account as a“top-rated seller.”

The seller has rejected Mexico's claims. In statements attributed to him, he said the objects were purchased“legally with full provenance from Arte Primitivo,” referring to a gallery in Manhattan. He added that the items are“legal to buy and sell in the United States,” and argued that international treaties and agreements are not retroactive for objects that entered the US before they were signed. He also accused the Mexican government of attempting to“intimidate and shame people on social media into returning items they have no legal right to repatriate.”

eBay, for its part, said it prohibits the sale of antiquities and artifacts that cannot be legally sold. A company spokesperson said the platform works with government agencies to identify and remove suspicious listings and is“working with relevant authorities” to investigate the listings flagged by Mexico's secretary of culture. If the listings are found to violate eBay policies, the spokesperson said, the company may remove them and suspend seller accounts.

The dispute underscores a broader challenge facing heritage authorities worldwide: the speed and scale of online marketplaces can outpace the slow, document-heavy work of provenance research and legal recovery. With Mexico pursuing diplomatic and legal avenues while keeping key details confidential, the next phase will likely hinge on what investigators can establish about the objects' origins, export history, and documentation - and on how platforms enforce their own rules when cultural property claims collide with private-market assertions of lawful ownership.