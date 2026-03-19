HH The Amir, Sisi Urge De-Escalation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed, in a meeting held Thursday in the Amiri Terminal at Hamad International Airport, the latest developments in light of the continued Iranian aggression on Qatar and a number of countries of the region.

The president reiterated full solidarity with Qatar, stressing its support for any measures Qatar may take to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

HH the Amir voiced his gratitude for Egypt's stance and fraternal solidarity, appreciating the strength of the ties between the two countries.

Both sides emphasised their rejection of any military actions that would expand the scope of the conflict, stressing the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reduce escalation, and working through diplomatic channels to maintain security and stability in the region.

HH the Amir and Sisi exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings, praying to Allah for more happy and blessed returns for the two countries and peoples.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khulaifi, and a lineup of Their Excellencies senior officials attended the meeting.

On Egypt's side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, Chief of the President's Office Major General Ahmed Ali, and a lineup of Their Excellencies members of the President's accompanying delegation.

Earlier, HH the Amir received Egyptian president upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The Egyptian president was accompanied by a senior delegation for the visit. The welcoming party included HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and HE Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi.

At the conclusion of the visit, HH the Amir led the farewell ceremony as Sisi and his accompanying delegation departed, with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan also present to bid farewell.

Amiri Terminal Egyptian President Hamad International Airport