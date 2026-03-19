Hidden Cuts: The 5 Popular 'Extra Perks' Being Removed From Medicare Advantage In 2026

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many seniors rely on some of the“extra perks” that come along with Medicare Advantage. These perks would often provide them with transportation, allowances, fitness benefits, and more. But in 2026, the number of perks available to Medicare recipients has changed. In some cases, they are disappearing or becoming harder to use. Here are five popular perks that are being altered or entirely removed from Advantage plans this year.

1. Transportation Benefits Are Getting Tighter

Transportation benefits have been a lifeline for many seniors who need help getting to medical appointments. Some plans are reducing the number of covered rides or adding stricter eligibility rules. You may also face longer wait times or fewer approved destinations for your trips.

Even when the benefit remains, it may run out faster than expected if you have frequent appointments. Experts note that transportation perks are one of the easiest extras for plans to scale back when budgets tighten.

2. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Allowances Are Shrinking

OTC benefits (used for items like vitamins, pain relievers, and medical supplies) have been a favorite perk. However, fewer plans are offering the same generous allowances in 2026. Some plans are reducing the dollar amount, while others are limiting what items you can purchase.

This shift reflects a broader trend of cutting non-essential benefits to control costs. Data shows OTC benefits remain common, but their availability and value have declined compared to previous years.

3. Fitness and Wellness Perks Are Being Scaled Back

Free gym memberships and wellness programs have long been a selling point for Medicare Advantage plans. Now, fewer plans are including these benefits, and some are replacing them with more limited options.

This could mean losing access to popular programs like SilverSneakers or paying out-of-pocket to stay active. Insurers are prioritizing medically necessary services over lifestyle perks as costs rise. Industry reports confirm that fitness-related benefits are among those declining in availability.

4. Meal Delivery and Nutrition Programs Are Less Common

Meal delivery services gained popularity during recent years, especially for seniors recovering from illness. But in 2026, fewer Medicare Advantage plans are offering these programs.

Some plans are limiting meal benefits to specific conditions or shortening the duration of coverage. This change can be especially challenging for seniors who rely on these services for recovery or daily support. Research shows a noticeable drop in meal and nutrition benefits as plans adjust their budgets.

5. Dental and Vision Benefits May Offer Less Value

Dental and vision coverage aren't disappearing, but the details are changing. Many plans are lowering annual spending limits, increasing copays, or restricting covered services. For example, you may still get an eye exam but pay more for glasses or upgrades.

Dental coverage may focus on preventive care while cutting back on major procedures. Experts warn that while these benefits remain widespread, their actual value can vary significantly year to year.

How to Protect Yourself Before Open Enrollment

The best way to stay ahead of these Medicare Advantage changes is to review your plan carefully each year. Your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) will outline exactly what's different for 2026. Compare multiple plans instead of automatically renewing your current one. Pay close attention to limits, copays, and eligibility rules for extra benefits.

Taking time to review your options could save you hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars. While Medicare Advantage still offers valuable coverage, the perks aren't as great as they used to be. What worked for you last year might not provide the same benefits in 2026. That said, a little research and preparation can go a long way.

Have you noticed any changes in your Medicare Advantage plan for 2026, or are you planning to switch plans this year?