Octavia Calder-Dawe

Octavia's research focusses on the sociocultural dimensions of health and wellbeing. This involves asking how broader social and cultural logics inform our sense of how we can – and should – live our lives. Octavia's work is qualitative and often includes collaborative, creative and arts-based approaches to data collection and sharing research findings.

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