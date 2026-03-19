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Octavia Calder-Dawe

Octavia Calder-Dawe


2026-03-19 09:02:24
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
Profile Articles Activity

Octavia's research focusses on the sociocultural dimensions of health and wellbeing. This involves asking how broader social and cultural logics inform our sense of how we can – and should – live our lives. Octavia's work is qualitative and often includes collaborative, creative and arts-based approaches to data collection and sharing research findings.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
Education
  • 2017 University of Auckland, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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