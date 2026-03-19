Sri Lankan President, US Envoy Discuss Ties, West Asia Conflict Impact

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said he met US envoy Sergio Gor in Colombo to discuss strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and the United States, as well as the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said on Thursday that the meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and regional developments. I met with US Special Representative for South & Central Asia, Amb. @SergioGor, today (19). We discussed strengthening US-Sri Lanka ties and I briefed him on Sri Lanka's position on the Middle East conflict and its economic impact on our country. twitter/p7VYHeG1qh - Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) March 19, 2026

"I met with US Special Representative for South & Central Asia, Amb. Sergio Gor, today (19). We discussed strengthening US-Sri Lanka ties and I briefed him on Sri Lanka's position on the Middle East conflict and its economic impact on our country," the Sri Lankan president said.

Earlier, Gor said he had arrived in Sri Lanka's capital for discussions with the country's leadership aimed at reinforcing the partnership between the two nations. He said in the X post, "Just landed in beautiful Colombo, Sri Lanka. Looking forward to meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and senior leaders to reaffirm the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership." Just landed in beautiful Colombo, Sri Lanka. Looking forward to meeting with President @anuradisanayake and senior leaders to reaffirm the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership. - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 19, 2026

Focus on Regional Stability and Economic Partnership

The visit underscores the United States' commitment to reinforcing regional stability and security while fostering economic partnerships. Gor's discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, trade, and investment opportunities, reflecting the growing strategic importance of Sri Lanka in the Indo-Pacific region.

Envoy's Visit Extends to Maldives

Other than Sri Lanka, US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, is also going to visit the Maldives during March 19 to 24 for high-level engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

In the Maldives, Gor will hold talks with senior government officials to reaffirm Washington's dedication to bilateral relations. The engagements will focus on advancing security cooperation and exploring ways to support Maldives' initiatives to strengthen its critical infrastructure and boost economic growth. The visit will also commemorate 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Deepening Engagement in the Indo-Pacific

"The United States values its enduring partnerships with Sri Lanka and Maldives and our shared commitment to regional security and stability," the statement added.

By engaging closely with island nations like Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the US aims to promote a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and ensure the security of critical shipping lanes. Officials in both countries are expected to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in areas such as port development, maritime domain awareness, and regional counterterrorism measures.

The visits will also offer an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties and expand trade and investment links. The trip highlights the United States' broader strategy to deepen engagement with partners across South and Central Asia while supporting a stable, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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