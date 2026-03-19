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Anne Hardy

Anne Hardy


2026-03-19 08:04:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct professor, Tourism, Southern Cross University
Profile Articles Activity

Anne's research activities cover a range of areas in tourism, including sustainable tourism, tourism behaviour, Antarctic tourism and tourist mobility.

Experience
  • 2025–present Adjunct professor, Southern Cross University
  • 2011–2025 Professor, University of Tasmania
Professional Memberships
  • Council for Australasian Tourism and Hospitality Education (CAUTHE)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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