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Anne Hardy
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Adjunct professor, Tourism, Southern Cross University
Anne's research activities cover a range of areas in tourism, including sustainable tourism, tourism behaviour, Antarctic tourism and tourist mobility.Experience
- 2025–present Adjunct professor, Southern Cross University 2011–2025 Professor, University of Tasmania
- Council for Australasian Tourism and Hospitality Education (CAUTHE)
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