B-Cell Lymphomas Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 295+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, " B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report provides comprehensive insights about 295+ companies and 300+ pipeline drugs in B-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the B-Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the B-Cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On March 16, 2026- TICAROS Co. Ltd. conducted a phase I/II study to determine the safety and efficacy of TC011(CD19 Targeted CAR-T) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell non -hodgkin lymphoma.

On March 13, 2026- Janssen Research & Development LLC initiated a Phase 1b/2, multicenter, open-label, study of prizloncabtagene autoleucel (prizlo-cel), an autologous dual targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting both cluster of differentiation (CD) CD20 and CD19, for the treatment of adult participants with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-Cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) or frontline high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

On March 13, 2026- University of Washington announced a phase II trial tests the effectiveness of odronextamab given before chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy (bridging therapy) in patients with large B-cell lymphomas that have come back after a period of improvement (relapsed) or that have not responded to previous treatment (refractory). Odronextamab is a bispecific antibody that can bind to two different antigens at the same time. Odronextamab binds to CD3, a T-cell surface antigen, and CD20 (a tumor-associated antigen that is expressed on B-cells during most stages of B-cell development and is often overexpressed in B-cell cancers) and may interfere with the ability of cancer cells to grow and spread. Bridging therapy has been used to maintain disease control and to increase the chance of successful receipt of CAR-T cell therapy.

DelveInsight's B-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 295+ active players working to develop 300+ pipeline therapies for B-Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading B-Cell Lymphoma Companies such as Lisocabtagene maraleucel, Hoffmann-La Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, AVM Biotechnology, Lin BioScience, Inc., Incyte Corporation, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Genor Biopharma, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., CARGO Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., SystImmune, LIBO PHARMA, Abclon, BeiGene, Cellectis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Guangzhou Excelmab, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, AbbVie, Aleta Biotherapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Lantern Pharma, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Bantam Pharmaceutical, Lin Bioscience, SFA Therapeutics, neoX Biotech, March Biosciences, HUTCHMED and others. Promising B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as Selinexor, Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, ME-401, and others.

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B-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Lisocabtagene maraleucel: Bristol Myers Squibb

Lisocabtagene maraleucelis a CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy with a 4-1BB costimulatory domain, which enhances the expansion and persistence of the CAR T cells. It is made from a patient's own T cells, which are collected and genetically reengineered to become CAR T cells that are then delivered via infusion as a one-time treatment. Breyanzi is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal LBCL, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B who have refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy, or refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplant due to comorbidities or age, or relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

Glofitamab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Glofitamab is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T-cells and CD20 on the surface of B-cells. The drug candidate was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T-cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B-cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T-cell in close proximity to the B-cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T-cell. Columvi is part of Roche's broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development programme that also includes Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab), which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Roche is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other blood cancers. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR-255 is an investigational drug developed by Nektar Therapeutics, designed as a polymer-conjugated interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist. Its primary goal is to enhance the immune system's capacity to combat cancer by boosting the proliferation and survival of natural killer (NK) cells and memory CD8+ T cells. This mechanism involves engaging the entire IL-15 receptor complex, which may lead to the formation of long-term immunological memory and a sustained anti-tumor immune response. The drug is currently in Phase II/III stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, also known as MB-CART2019.1, is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy developed by Miltenyi Biotec. This therapy targets both CD19 and CD20 antigens, making it a bispecific treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other B-cell malignancies. Zamtocabtagene autoleucel is designed to enhance the immune response against B-cell tumors by utilizing genetically modified T cells that express CARs targeting both CD19 and CD20. The therapy employs a lentiviral vector to transduce autologous T cells, which are then expanded and infused back into the patient after lymphodepleting chemotherapy. This dual targeting approach aims to overcome resistance mechanisms associated with single-target therapies, particularly in cases where the tumor may lose expression of one of the targets. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

MB-CART20.1: Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH

MB-CART20.1 is an investigational CAR-T cell therapy engineered to target the CD20 protein, which is highly expressed on the surface of B-cells in certain cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. By modifying a patient's T-cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that recognize CD20, MB-CART20.1 enables the immune system to selectively attack and eliminate cancerous B-cells. This therapy is designed to offer a novel option for patients with relapsed or refractory CD20-positive malignancies, aiming to improve outcomes through enhanced tumor targeting and prolonged remission. Clinical trials are ongoing to assess its efficacy and safety. The drug is currently in Phase I/II stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

AVM0703: AVM Biotechnology

AVM0703 is a clinical-stage therapeutic that works by rapidly inducing the production and release of endogenous bispecific gamma delta TCR+ and invariant TCR+ Natural Killer T-like cells (AVM-NKT), which possess unique immune properties. Following a single dose of AVM0703, these supercharged immune cells appear in the bloodstream and target abnormal cells, including cancer cells, infected cells, and autoreactive lymphocytes. AVM0703's mechanism is based on a proprietary suprapharmacologic dose of dexamethasone, designed to deliver high doses without typical side effects. This enhanced dexamethasone formulation triggers the activation and mobilization of AVM-NKT cells, offering a potent yet gentler treatment option by targeting malignancies and immune disorders with precision. The drug is currently in Phase I/II stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

LBS-007: Lin BioScience, Inc

LBS-007 is a novel targeted therapy for the treatment of a broad array of cancers. It has demonstrated activity against leukemia and solid tumors, especially in chemotherapy-resistant cell lines and other cancer cell lines. LBS-007 has obtained Orphan Drug Destination (ODD) for Acute Lymphoma Leukemia (ALL) from US FDA in 2018/March and entered a first-in-human Phase I/II trial. LBS-007 inhibits cancer cell replication by interrupting the S phase of the cell cycle. Its mechanism of action is to inhibit a key regulator protein of the cell cycle, CDC7. Inhibition of CDC7 stops the proliferation of tumor cells and results in cancer cell death. Because CDC7's activity is often upregulated in cancer cells in comparison to healthy cells, it's an ideal candidate for a targeted anti-cancer therapy. The drug is currently in Preclinical stage of development for treatment of B cell lymphoma.

The B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of B-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

B-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

B-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the B-Cell Lymphoma market

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B-Cell Lymphoma Companies

Lisocabtagene maraleucel, Hoffmann-La Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, AVM Biotechnology, Lin BioScience, Inc., Incyte Corporation, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Genor Biopharma, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., CARGO Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., SystImmune, LIBO PHARMA, Abclon, BeiGene, Cellectis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Guangzhou Excelmab, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, AbbVie, Aleta Biotherapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Lantern Pharma, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Bantam Pharmaceutical, Lin Bioscience, SFA Therapeutics, neoX Biotech, March Biosciences, HUTCHMED and others.

B-cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

B-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Unveil the future of B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ B-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

B-Cell Lymphoma Companies- Lisocabtagene maraleucel, Hoffmann-La Roche, Nektar Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, AVM Biotechnology, Lin BioScience, Inc., Incyte Corporation, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Genor Biopharma, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., CARGO Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., SystImmune, LIBO PHARMA, Abclon, BeiGene, Cellectis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Guangzhou Excelmab, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, AbbVie, Aleta Biotherapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Lantern Pharma, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Bantam Pharmaceutical, Lin Bioscience, SFA Therapeutics, neoX Biotech, March Biosciences, HUTCHMED and others.

B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- Selinexor, Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, ME-401, and others.

B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryB-Cell Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentB-Cell Lymphoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lisocabtagene maraleucel: Bristol Myers SquibbMid Stage Products (Phase II)Zamtocabtagene autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbHEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)MB-CART20.1: Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbHPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsLBS-007: Lin BioScience, IncInactive ProductsB-Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesB-Cell Lymphoma Key ProductsB-Cell Lymphoma- Unmet NeedsB-Cell Lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersB-Cell Lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionB-Cell Lymphoma Analyst ViewsB-Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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