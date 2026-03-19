Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Grows As 45+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Skin Cancer Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Incyte, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Roche, G

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"Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's "Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies, such as Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others, developing several pipeline drugs in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight's " Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC) – Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the CSCC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving CSCC pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



In October 2025, FDA approval of cemiplimab‐rwlc (Libtayo) as adjuvant therapy for adults with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma at high risk of recurrence following surgery and radiation, based on the phase III C‐POST trial.

In January 2025, Regeneron reports positive phase III C‐POST trial data showing adjuvant cemiplimab significantly improved disease‐free survival versus placebo in high‐risk cSCC, with a 68% reduction in recurrence or death and very low locoregional and distant relapse rates.

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) is one of the most prevalent non-melanoma skin cancers, arising from keratinocytes within the epidermis; UV radiation-induced p53 mutations account for the majority of cases, underscoring an unmet need for targeted systemic and topical therapies.

DelveInsight's Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust clinical development space with 45+ active players advancing 45+ pipeline therapies for CSCC treatment across multiple stages, from discovery through Phase III.

Incyte Corporation holds the most clinically advanced CSCC pipeline candidate, with its drug in Phase II clinical evaluation, reflecting the growing momentum behind JAK inhibitor-based dermatological treatments.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech's HLX07, an engineered anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody bio-better of cetuximab, is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for CSCC, with patents secured across China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Japan.

Rakuten Medical's RM-1995, a first-in-class CD25-targeting antibody-dye conjugate employing photoimmunotherapy to deplete intratumoral regulatory T cells (Tregs), is currently in Phase I clinical development for CSCC.

The leading Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma companies include Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others. Promising Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma therapies in development include HLX07, Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), RM-1995, and other undisclosed clinical-stage candidates spanning monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, peptides, and oligonucleotides.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in CSCC care @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

HLX07: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

HLX07 is a bio-better independently developed by Henlius using its advanced antibody engineering platform. Henlius re-engineered cetuximab by humanizing its Fab regions and minimizing its glycan contents to generate HLX07, aiming to reduce immunogenicity and increase binding affinity. Pre-clinical studies demonstrated that HLX07 binds EGFR with comparable affinity and exhibits superior bioactivity relative to cetuximab. Henlius holds patents for HLX07 in several major jurisdictions, including China, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Japan. Clinical trial approvals for HLX07 in the treatment of solid tumors have been obtained in mainland China, the United States, and Taiwan. Currently, HLX07 is in Phase II clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Opzelura (Ruxolitinib Cream): Incyte Corporation

Opzelura is a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib. It is the first and only topical JAK inhibitor approved in the United States for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients aged 12 years and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Its established JAK inhibitory mechanism is now being explored in CSCC, where dysregulated JAK-STAT signaling plays a role in tumor progression and immune evasion. Currently, Opzelura is in Phase II clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

RM-1995: Rakuten Medical

RM-1995, developed by Rakuten Medical using its Illuminox photoimmunotherapy platform, is an antibody-dye conjugate comprising a monoclonal antibody specific for cell-surface interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor α-chain (CD25) conjugated to IRDye® 700DX (IR700), a light-activatable silicon-phthalocyanine dye. Upon illumination with 690 nm nonthermal red light, RM-1995 is designed to specifically kill CD25-expressing regulatory T cells (Tregs) within solid tumors. Rakuten Medical's pre-clinical data have suggested that RM-1995 treatment selectively depletes intratumoral Tregs, thereby alleviating local Treg-mediated immunosuppression, rapidly improving the CD8+ T cell-to-Treg ratio, and reinvigorating effector CD8+ T cell anti-tumor responses. Currently, RM-1995 is in Phase I clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

For more information on the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight report.

The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CSCC treatment.

CSCC companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

CSCC drugs under development based on stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market.

Learn more about Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma drug opportunities in our comprehensive CSCC pipeline report @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 45+ key companies, including Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others, developing therapies for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, with Incyte Corporation having its CSCC drug candidate in the most advanced Phase II stage.

DelveInsight's Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed @ Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Novartis, Rakuten Medical, Morphogenesis, Genentech, Berg Pharma, I-MAB Biopharma, Roche, Genexine, CureVac, and others.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies: HLX07, Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), RM-1995, and other undisclosed pipeline candidates.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Products

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Analyst Views

Appendix