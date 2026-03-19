Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market To Surpass USD 1 Billion By 2034 10+ Key Companies Driving Innovation, Analyses Delveinsight

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"Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market"Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) companies include Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, MedtronicNeuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., Pfizer, among others.

DelveInsight's report titled “Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” delivers a comprehensive evaluation of OCD, covering historical data, current insights, and future projections. The report analyzes epidemiological patterns and market trends across the seven major markets (7MM), including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, along with the United Kingdom), and Japan.

A complimentary sample of the OCD market report can be accessed here:

Key Insights from the OCD Market Report



In 2023, the OCD market was valued at approximately USD 1 billion and is projected to expand at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.

In August 2025, neurocare group AG received FDA clearance for its Apollo TMS Therapy device, offering a non-invasive treatment option for OCD patients and expanding therapeutic choices in mental healthcare.

In December 2024, a pioneering clinical study explored magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) capsulotomy for treatment-resistant OCD. Long-term results over ten years demonstrated sustained symptom improvement, enhanced daily functioning, and high patient satisfaction, positioning MRgFUS as a promising and safe intervention.

The OCD market in the United States alone was valued at nearly USD 600 million in 2023.

Among treatment categories, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) accounted for approximately USD 290 million in revenue across the 7MM, followed by antipsychotics generating around USD 160 million.

The OCD market across the EU4 and the UK reached nearly USD 380 million in 2023.

The United States reported approximately 2.1 million diagnosed OCD cases in 2023.

Across the 7MM, OCD severity distribution included about 320,000 mild cases, 760,000 moderate cases, and 1.1 million severe cases. Gender-based analysis indicates a higher prevalence among females, accounting for nearly 78% of cases in the EU4 and the UK, compared to 22% in males.

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Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies and Therapies

Prominent companies actively involved in OCD treatment development include Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, MedtronicNeuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., and Pfizer.

Key therapies in the OCD pipeline and market include Troriluzole, Fluvoxamine maleate, BHV-4157, Quetiapine, Reclaim®, Bitopertin, Topiramate, Escitalopram, Duloxetine, Paliperidone, Pregabalin, and others.

The report also highlights that the OCD market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising disease prevalence, increased awareness, and the anticipated introduction of innovative pipeline therapies. These advancements are expected to reshape treatment approaches and market dynamics in the coming years.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a chronic mental health condition characterized by intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions) performed to relieve anxiety. These symptoms often disrupt daily functioning and can severely impact quality of life. Common obsessions include fears related to contamination or harm, while compulsions may involve repetitive cleaning, checking, or organizing behaviors. OCD affects individuals across all age groups and is typically managed through psychotherapy, pharmacological interventions, or a combination of both.

For deeper insights into market trends, treatment adoption, and epidemiological forecasts, refer to the OCD Market Forecast report:

OCD Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of the report provides a detailed evaluation of OCD trends from 2020 to 2034 across the 7MM. It examines historical data, current patterns, and future projections, supported by research studies and expert opinions. This section also offers an in-depth analysis of diagnosed patient populations and evolving trends.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation Includes:



Overall prevalence of OCD

Distribution of cases by severity

Gender-specific prevalence Diagnosed cases segmented into episodic and chronic OCD

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drug Uptake and Pipeline Analysis

The drug uptake segment evaluates the adoption rate of recently launched and upcoming therapies in the OCD market. It provides insights into therapy-wise patient uptake, drug performance, and revenue contribution.

Additionally, the report assesses therapeutic trends by identifying drugs with the fastest market penetration and analyzing the factors contributing to their success. Comparative analysis based on market share is also included.

The pipeline analysis highlights emerging therapies at various stages of development and profiles key companies advancing targeted treatments. It also reviews recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing agreements.

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Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies and Developers



Troriluzole – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Fluvoxamine maleate – AbbVie

BHV-4157 – Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Quetiapine – AstraZeneca

Reclaim® – MedtronicNeuro

Bitopertin – Hoffmann-La Roche

Topiramate – Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical / Janssen

Escitalopram – Forest Laboratories

Duloxetine – Eli Lilly and Company

Paliperidone – Janssen Scientific Pregabalin – Pfizer

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers



Unhealthy lifestyle factors such as poor diet, smoking, sleep deprivation, and sedentary habits are contributing to the rising incidence of anxiety-related disorders, including OCD. The potential approval of late-stage candidates like troriluzole, which offers a novel mechanism of action, is expected to fuel market growth.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Challenges



Current standard treatments, including SRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dominate the landscape, but there is a need for therapies with improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Despite advancements, personalized treatment approaches remain limited due to the complexity of clinical, environmental, and biological response factors.

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Scope of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Medtronic Neuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., Pfizer, and others

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies: Troriluzole, Fluvoxamine maleate, BHV-4157, Troriluzole, Quetiapine, Reclaim®, Bitopertin, topiramate, Escitalopram, Duloxetine, Topiramate, Paliperidone, pregabalin, and others

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder current marketed and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder emerging therapies

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Dynamics: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market drivers and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a prominent healthcare consulting and market research firm specializing in the life sciences sector. The company provides end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical organizations, enabling them to enhance performance, identify growth opportunities, and address market challenges effectively. Its consulting services support strategic decision-making through in-depth market analysis and actionable insights.