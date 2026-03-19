Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moi Urges Public To Maintain Safe, Pleasant Atmosphere During Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

Moi Urges Public To Maintain Safe, Pleasant Atmosphere During Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations


2026-03-19 07:11:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged everyone to help maintain a safe and pleasant atmosphere during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

This was shared in a post by the MoI on its social media platforms.

The Ministry added that“by adhering to positive behaviours that reflect our societal values, we enhance public safety and ensure the comfort of all.”

MENAFN19032026000063011010ID1110885864



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search