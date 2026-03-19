Moi Urges Public To Maintain Safe, Pleasant Atmosphere During Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged everyone to help maintain a safe and pleasant atmosphere during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
This was shared in a post by the MoI on its social media platforms.
The Ministry added that“by adhering to positive behaviours that reflect our societal values, we enhance public safety and ensure the comfort of all.”
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