Moehe Opens Registration For Vocational, Technical Schools For 20262027 Academic Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the opening of applications for admission to vocational, technical and specialized education schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.

In a statement, the Ministry said applications can be submitted through the Public Services Portal until April 22, 2026.

The move aims to strengthen the education system by preparing qualified national cadres, with Qatar Technical Secondary Schools continuing to develop specialized competencies in fields such as mechanics, electricity, information technology, security and safety.

Within the economic track, Qatar Banking Studies and Business Administration Schools aim to prepare skilled professionals in finance and business, while the Preparatory and Secondary Religious Institute continues to offer integrated education combining Islamic studies, Arabic language and academic sciences.

The Ministry said registration is open to Qatari students, children of Qatari mothers and citizens of GCC countries who have completed Grade 9. Seats are also allocated for children of residents born in Qatar in technical schools, subject to specific conditions and quotas.

Final admission will depend on passing assessment tests in English and mathematics, as well as a personal interview and meeting medical fitness requirements for technical tracks.

The Ministry urged parents to complete applications through their personal accounts on the Public Services Portal, noting that guidance materials are available on the official website.

It added that these schools represent a key pillar in building a knowledge-based economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.