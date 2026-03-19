HRI Academy Launches The World's First Verifiable Certification For Human-Robot Interaction Design

MENAFN - GetNews)



New online learning platform gives UX designers, product owners, and engineers a structured path into the fastest-growing gap in the technology industry

Houston, TX - March 19, 2026 - HRI Academy today announced the launch of its online learning platform, offering the world's first structured, verifiable certification program built specifically for Human-Robot Interaction design. As robots enter hospitals, warehouses, public spaces, and homes at a pace the design industry is struggling to match, HRI Academy addresses the critical shortage of trained practitioners who understand how humans and machines coexist in physical space.







Unlike traditional UX programs, which focus on screens and digital interfaces, HRI Academy's curriculum was built by practitioners working at the intersection of physical systems and human experience. The platform launches with four certification tracks and 34 lessons, beginning with the Foundation Track at $49 with lifetime access. Students who complete a track earn a certificate with a permanent public verification URL that can be shared directly on LinkedIn, a first in the HRI education space.

"Robots are being deployed faster than the design discipline can keep up. The people designing these interactions deserve a structured, credentialed path to expertise, not trial and error on a factory floor." - Founder, HRI Academy

The launch comes at a defining moment for the field. According to HRI Academy's own research on HRI careers and salaries, demand for professionals with human-robot interaction expertise is accelerating across healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and autonomous systems, yet dedicated training programs remain scarce. Most practitioners enter the field with no formal HRI education, learning critical frameworks informally and at significant cost.

HRI Academy's Foundation Track covers the five core competencies every designer working with physical systems needs: proxemics and spatial interface design, multimodal feedback orchestration, trust architecture, anthropomorphism and the Uncanny Valley, and safe robotics design principles. The platform is built for professionals who have no engineering or robotics background, only a design mindset and the willingness to learn a new surface.

The platform serves UX designers, product managers, engineers, human factors researchers, and anyone building products where humans and robots share physical space. All course content is self-paced with lifetime access, and certificates are issued on completion with verifiable credentials that meet the growing demand from employers seeking documented HRI competency.

To learn more, explore the curriculum, or begin the Foundation Track, visit HRI Academy.

About HRI Academy

HRI Academy is an online learning platform offering the first structured certification program for Human-Robot Interaction design. Built by practitioners for practitioners, HRI Academy provides self-paced courses, verifiable credentials, and a growing community of professionals working at the frontier of physical interaction design. Based in Houston, Texas. Learn more at hri.