Florida Family Probate Law Firm To Participate In The 2026 Orlando Arab Festival

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"Florida Family Probate Law Firm participates in the 14th Annual Arab Festival Orlando, a free community celebration of Arab culture, food, music, and family entertainment on March 22, 2026."Florida Family Probate Law Firm (FLFPFL) is pleased to announce its participation in the 14th Annual Arab Festival Orlando on Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803. The free, family-friendly event celebrates Arab culture through food, music, entertainment, and vendors. FLFPFL looks forward to engaging with the diverse Orlando community at this special event. For more information, visit floridaprobateandfamilylaw.

Orlando, FL - Florida Family Probate Law Firm (FLFPFL) is pleased to announce its participation in the 14th Annual Arab Festival Orlando, taking place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Arab Festival Orlando is a vibrant cultural celebration featuring food, music, family entertainment, and vendors, all highlighting the rich traditions and heritage of the Arab world. The event welcomes families and community members of all backgrounds to experience Arab culture in a festive, inclusive environment.

FLFPFL is proud to be part of this special community event and reaffirms its commitment to engaging with the diverse communities it serves throughout Florida. "We believe strong communities are built on understanding and celebration of one another's cultures," said Luna Irizarry of Florida Family Probate Law Firm. "We look forward to connecting with the Orlando community at this wonderful event."

Event Details:



Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Location: Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803

Admission: Free

Event Info: aaccfl/arab-festival Tickets: eventbrite/e/arab-festival-orlando-tickets-1978613668746



For more information about Florida Family Probate Law Firm, visit .