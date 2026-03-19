1606 Corp. (OTC: CBDW) Power Plant Acquisition Fuels New AI Expansion Strategy

Shares of 1606 Corp. (OTC: CBDW) are gaining increased investor attention after the company announced a pair of strategic developments tied to its expanding AI data center and energy infrastructure platform, sending the stock up 16.67% at the close after hitting an intraday gain of over 50% on approximately 71 million shares traded - more than 3x its 60-day average volume, according to Yahoo Finance.

The surge follows confirmation that the company has signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) valued at approximately $11.2 million to acquire a 132-acre property in Lufkin, Texas, featuring a power generation facility and a 50,000-square-foot data-center-ready warehouse. The transaction includes $7 million in cash and the assumption of approximately $4.2 million in existing debt.

The site is designed to support large-scale AI data centers, high-density computing, and hyperscale infrastructure, with on-site captive power generation - a key advantage as global demand for AI-driven electricity continues to accelerate.

Capital Markets Strategy Strengthened with Moody Capital Engagement

In a parallel development, 1606 Corp. announced it has engaged Moody Capital Solutions, Inc., a FINRA/SIPC member, to serve as its exclusive placement agent and financial advisor through December 31, 2026. The agreement is expected to support capital formation, strategic financing, and infrastructure funding initiatives tied to the Texas acquisition and broader platform buildout.

The engagement signals a move toward institutional-level capital markets strategy, positioning the company to fund and scale its AI-focused power and data infrastructure assets.

Stocks Under $.10 Cents alongside 1606 Corp. (OTC: CBDW ) to watch now. Li Bang Inc (NASDAQ: LBGJ ), American Lithium Minerals Inc (OTC: AMLM ), YY Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH ), Artificial Intelligence Technology (OTC: AITX ) and TAP Real Estate Technologies Inc (OTC: RWAX ) Trading actively on news now.

Forward Outlook: AI + Energy Convergence Driving Growth Narrative

Management has indicated that the combination of land, existing power infrastructure, and development rights makes the Texas site highly attractive for data center operators seeking reliable, behind-the-meter energy solutions.

The company is also in discussions regarding a potential business combination with Sim Agro Inc., a global power plant operations firm, which could further enhance operational capabilities and infrastructure scalability.

As AI workloads, cloud computing, and high-performance computing demand continue to rise, electricity requirements for data centers are expected to more than double by 2030 - creating strong tailwinds for companies controlling power-backed infrastructure assets.

With early operator interest, a capital markets advisor in place, and a strategically located power-enabled site, 1606 Corp. is positioning itself at the intersection of AI infrastructure, energy generation, and digital economy growth.

Market Reaction Signals Growing Investor Interest

The recent price action and volume expansion suggest growing awareness among traders and investors of the company's evolving role in the AI energy infrastructure sector. Technical momentum, combined with fundamental developments, is drawing attention to CBDW as a potential participant in one of the fastest-growing global investment themes: powering artificial intelligence.

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