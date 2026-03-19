Indie Slasher Film Crimzon Harvest Drops First Official Trailer March 20

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Shot in Blairstown, NJ, the Filming Grounds of the Original Friday the 13th, the Horror Feature Stars Genre Veterans Lew Temple, Felissa Rose, and Robert Mukes

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ - March 19, 2026 - Crimzon Harvest, the long-anticipated indie slasher from director and producer Xander Goldman, will debut its first official trailer on Friday, March 20. The film, which wrapped production at a working farm in Blairstown, New Jersey, is set for a late summer release and is already generating serious buzz among horror fans hungry for a fresh, old-school slasher experience.

Blairstown holds a special place in horror history. The small Warren County town served as a primary filming location for the original Friday the 13th back in 1980, and it remains a pilgrimage site for genre enthusiasts to this day. Goldman chose the location intentionally, tapping into that legacy while carving out something entirely new. The result is a film loaded with everything slasher fans live for: cornfields, barns, scarecrows, a killer on the loose, and plenty of blood and gore.

The cast brings real weight to the project. Lew Temple, known for his role in The Devil's Rejects, takes on the part of the town mayor. Felissa Rose, a horror icon since her breakout in Sleepaway Camp and more recently seen in Terrifier 2, joins the lineup alongside Robert Mukes, who fans will recognize from House of 1,000 Corpses. Goldman himself pulls double duty, starring as the film's central villain, a scarecrow named Earl, while also directing and producing.

The script was written by Christopher Michael Blake, a New Jersey-based horror author whose novels include The Cape May Murders and Trespass Against Us. Special effects are being supervised by Paul Sutt, a veteran with more than twenty years in indie filmmaking who also co-stars in the picture.

“Believe in your vision and your audience will believe in you,” said Goldman.“We're honest filmmakers making movies for the love of the art. Crimzon Harvest was built from the ground up by people who eat, sleep, and breathe horror. This trailer is just the beginning.”

Goldman is no stranger to indie horror. His previous feature, Macabre Mountain, raised over $132,000 through Indiegogo and has built a dedicated following. He has also appeared alongside talent like Jason Momoa, Kristen Stewart, and Viola Davis in studio productions, bringing a range of experience to his independent work.

The trailer will be released across the film's social media channels on March 20. Fans can follow Crimzon Harvest on Facebook and connect with Xander Goldman directly for updates on the release and upcoming convention appearances.

About Crimzon Harvest, LLC

Crimzon Harvest, LLC is an independent production company focused on horror films with practical effects, strong casts, and authentic storytelling. Founded by Xander Goldman, the company produces genre content that keeps the spirit of classic slasher cinema alive.