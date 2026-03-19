Lakeb2b Launches B2B Growth Stack Beta, Offering Early Access To High-Quality B2B Datasets

MENAFN - GetNews) LakeB2B announces the launch of the B2B Growth Stack (Beta), providing early users with access to curated B2B datasets, faster campaign activation, and the opportunity to help shape the platform's future.







Delaware - 19 March, 2026 - LakeB2B has announced the launch of the B2B Growth Stack (Beta), a new B2B growth platform designed to give marketing and sales teams early access to high-quality B2B datasets while accelerating campaign execution and go-to-market strategies.

The B2B Growth Stack functions as an AI-powered B2B marketing platform that delivers reliable B2B go-to-market intelligence to support demand generation, account-based marketing, and sales outreach initiatives. Through this beta release, LakeB2B is providing organizations with early access to datasets that enable faster campaign activation and more precise targeting.

With access to 750+ million B2B datasets across more than 70 industries, the platform empowers teams to reduce traditional data sourcing delays and activate campaigns up to five times faster.

The advanced segmentation capabilities further enhance targeting precision, making it an invaluable tool for revenue teams looking to accelerate pipeline growth.

“The B2B Growth Stack beta is designed to give organizations immediate access to high-quality datasets while allowing them to experience the benefits of an integrated AI GTM platform for B2B,” said the Sreedeep CMO at LakeB2B.“Our goal is to help teams move faster with data-driven insights while building a platform that supports scalable B2B pipeline acceleration.”

Beta participants will also enjoy early adopter advantages, including preferential pricing when the platform officially launches.

Security and compliance are top priorities, with LakeB2B ensuring all data is processed in accordance with global privacy standards such as GDPR, CCPA, and CAN-SPAM, backed by certifications for a secure data environment.

The B2B Growth Stack (Beta) is now live, and organizations interested in gaining early access to curated datasets and powerful go-to-market intelligence can apply for the beta through the product page.

Apply now to claim your spot and be part of this revolutionary data-driven marketing solution.

Learn more and apply for access: b2bgrowthstack/

About LakeB2B

LakeB2B is a global provider of B2B data intelligence and B2B data-driven marketing solutions, helping marketers and decision-makers identify the right prospects, improve targeting, and accelerate revenue growth through reliable, compliant, and high-quality data solutions.