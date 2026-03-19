Ukraine Allocates Over UAH 2B For School Shelters In High-Risk Communities Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

According to her, priority funding will go to schools in communities with very high-risk levels, as well as military lyceums. In total, UAH 5 billion has been earmarked this year for shelters in general secondary education institutions.

The allocation of subventions for shelters, along with several other issues, was discussed during a meeting between the prime minister and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

Following the meeting, Svyrydenko noted that modernization of vocational and pre-tertiary professional education is ongoing. This year, UAH 1 billion has been allocated for these efforts with co-financing. The funds will be used to upgrade laboratories and classrooms under the "100 Workshops" project, as well as to complete ongoing projects and improve energy efficiency.

Russians launch more than 100 strikes on Sumy region, damaging educational and medical facilities

As part of resilience plans, 500 educational institutions, including vocational schools, will be equipped with alternative power sources by the end of the year.

Special attention during the meeting was also given to the reform of the New Ukrainian School, seen as a foundation for improving education quality and integrating into the European space.

"Today, the New Ukrainian School represents a systemic transition from a post-Soviet model of education to a modern system that meets current requirements and challenges," Svyrydenko said.

As previously reported, the government earlier approved the allocation of UAH 2 billion to purchase more than 540 school buses this year.

Illustrative photo: Sumy City Council