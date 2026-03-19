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New Bus Routes To Be Introduced In Sumy Region To Maintain Logistics Amid Russian Strikes Kuleba

New Bus Routes To Be Introduced In Sumy Region To Maintain Logistics Amid Russian Strikes Kuleba


2026-03-19 07:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this on Facebook.

"The Russians strike railway infrastructure in the Sumy region every day. Enemy drones deliberately track rolling stock on railway lines, penetrating deep into the territory. We cannot ignore security measures," Kuleba said.

During a working visit to the region, he held an extended meeting with other government officials, members of parliament, representatives of local communities, and regional military administrations.

Participants discussed key issues directly affecting people's lives and the region's resilience. One of the priorities is implementing the regional resilience plan, including protection of critical infrastructure, stable heat and water supply, and the development of distributed energy generation.

Special attention was also given to the condition of frontline roads, anti-drone protection, evacuation, logistics, and military operations. "We are cooperating with the Ministry of Defense on this," Kuleba said.

Read also: Protection of energy facilities in Sumy region proves effective – Kuleba

The meeting also addressed the eVidnovlennia recovery program. According to Kuleba, the Sumy region is among the leaders in its implementation: more than 8,000 families have already received decisions on compensation for damaged housing. Residents have been issued a total of 4,500 certificates worth UAH 5.9 billion.

Kuleba added that efforts are ongoing to improve the program, taking into account the real conditions of frontline territories.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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