Russia Stepping Up Foreign Campaign To Normalize Occupation Of Ukrainian Territories
“Russia is officially increasing its efforts to promote propaganda about the occupied territories abroad. This is evidenced by the signing of a cooperation agreement between 'Rossotrudnichestvo' and the occupation administration in the Donetsk region,” the statement reads.
The agreement, as noted, outlines the development of“international ties” for the occupied region in the fields of economy, culture, education, and other areas. Planned measures include internships for foreigners at local universities, cultural projects, the establishment of“sister city” relationships with cities abroad, and active engagement with foreign audiences through the network of“Russian Houses.” In other words, this is an open campaign to legitimize Russia's occupation on the international stage.
Thus, the CCD concludes, Rossotrudnichestvo, which previously presented its work as“cultural exchange” with foreign audiences, no longer conceals that it is carrying out the Kremlin's propaganda objectives.
The CCD emphasized that it is important for the international community to understand the risks posed by the activities of the“Russian Houses” network. These institutions are part of Russia's system of influence and propaganda and may pose a threat to national security. For this reason, a number of countries in Europe and Asia have already restricted or shut down their operations.Read also: Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium urges cancellation of Russian propaganda film screening
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia has intensified the activities of“Russian Houses” in African countries, using them as recruitment centers for mercenaries to fight against Ukraine.
Photo: Freepik/DC Studio
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