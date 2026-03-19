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Hannah Graefe
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Adjunct Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Hannah Calverley (PhD) is an Adjunct Research Fellow at the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University.
She is also Manager, Research and Evaluation, Life Saving Victoria.
Her research interests include water safety, and the role of alcohol and risk taking behaviours.Experience
- –present Adjunct Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
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