Allu Sirish On Choosing Anamika Khanna For His 'Minimalist' Wedding

A Minimalist Approach to Regal Wedding Attire

Actor Allu Sirish offered a candid glimpse into his wedding, reflecting on his minimalist yet regal look from the special day. Notably, Allu Sirish, along with his wife, Nayanika Reddy, opted for ace designer Anamika Khanna's ensembles for their wedding. Speaking to ANI, Allu Sirish shared, "I really like her restraint. People can always go maximalist and over-the-top. In our case, even with maximalism, she has restrained as I asked to keep it minimal. That's something I really like."

Sirish, who was present at Anamika Khanna's show at the Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 with Nayanika, also spoke about having attended his first-ever fashion week show. "My wife and I were discussing which of the outfits we would pick for her whenever the collections hit stores," he quipped, further praising the menswear at the show.

Detailed Look at the Wedding Ensembles

Allu Sirish's Regal Sherwani

For his wedding, Allu Sirish chose a regal ivory sherwani featuring intricate traditional embroidery along the front panel and cuffs. The outfit was paired with a matching pattu pancha (dhoti), a classic staple for South Indian weddings. He completed the ensemble with a gold-bordered stole and a simple yellow thread tied around his forehead as part of the rituals.

Nayanika Reddy's Kanjivaram Saree

Nayanika Reddy opted for a sophisticated bridal look in a tissue silk Kanjivaram saree in a champagne-gold shade with mauve undertones. Her ensemble was complemented by elaborate jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond and pink emerald necklace, a matching maang tikka, and a traditional nose ring. The handloomed Kanjivaram saree featured rich zari work, a hallmark of traditional South Indian bridal attire.

A Grand Hyderabad Wedding

The Telugu actor got married to entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 6, 2026, with family members, celebrities, and political leaders in attendance. The wedding was marked by traditional South Indian rituals.

Photographs from the ceremony show the couple participating in customary wedding proceedings surrounded by family members and well-wishers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)