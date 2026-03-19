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Canadian General Investments, Limited Files Annual Disclosure Documents


2026-03-19 05:47:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company), announces that it has submitted its 2025 Annual Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and Audited Financial Statements and the 2026 Management Information Circular, including the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and Annual Information Form with applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ).

PDF versions of these documents are also available at nts/investors/financial-reports-filings/ and at .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail:
website:


MENAFN19032026004107003653ID1110885489



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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