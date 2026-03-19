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Canadian General Investments, Limited Files Annual Disclosure Documents
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company), announces that it has submitted its 2025 Annual Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and Audited Financial Statements and the 2026 Management Information Circular, including the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and Annual Information Form with applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ).
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
PDF versions of these documents are also available at nts/investors/financial-reports-filings/ and at .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail:
website:
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