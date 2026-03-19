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Celebrity Bodyguard Dustin Folkes Launches 'BUY ONE. GIFT ONE' Initiative Providing Clothing To Homeless Individuals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After decades of operating behind the scenes protecting some of the world's most recognized names - former U.S. Marine and celebrity bodyguard Dustin Folkes is stepping into a new role: building a brand with purpose.
Folkes is the founder of VYZN Apparel, a performance and lifestyle brand built for training, travel, and everyday life. The company is launching its BUY ONE. GIFT ONE. initiative to create direct, real-world impact through every purchase.
For every purchase made, VYZN gifts an item to a veteran or individual experiencing homelessness.
The initiative is already underway, with items being personally distributed to individuals in need - reinforcing the brand's commitment to action, not just awareness.
VYZN Apparel combines premium, functional gear with a mission-driven model that ensures every purchase carries purpose. By integrating giving directly into each transaction, the brand creates a scalable way to support veterans and those experiencing homelessness - turning everyday purchases into real-world impact for those who need it most.
Folkes is the founder of VYZN Apparel, a performance and lifestyle brand built for training, travel, and everyday life. The company is launching its BUY ONE. GIFT ONE. initiative to create direct, real-world impact through every purchase.
For every purchase made, VYZN gifts an item to a veteran or individual experiencing homelessness.
The initiative is already underway, with items being personally distributed to individuals in need - reinforcing the brand's commitment to action, not just awareness.
VYZN Apparel combines premium, functional gear with a mission-driven model that ensures every purchase carries purpose. By integrating giving directly into each transaction, the brand creates a scalable way to support veterans and those experiencing homelessness - turning everyday purchases into real-world impact for those who need it most.
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