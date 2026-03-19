ZAK BARNETT STUDIOS, PAUL RUDDY CASTING AND ERIS ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH INAUGURAL VERTICAL REVOLUTION SUMMIT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zak Barnett of Zak Barnett Studios, Tina Randolph,* president of Eris Entertainment, and veteran casting director Paul Ruddy* and Head of Casting, FlareFlow are launching the Inaugural Vertical Revolution Summit, a two-day intensive designed to show actors, emerging creators and industry professionals exactly how careers are being built in the era of vertical video. The event will take place April 17–18, 2026 at Zak Barnett Studios in Los Angeles.

The Vertical Revolution Summit brings together leaders from Zak Barnett Studios, Eris Entertainment and FlareFlow Casting to provide aspiring actors, creators and entertainment professionals with practical insight into one of the industry's fastest-growing formats. Through panels, workshops, and an open casting call, participants will learn what vertical dramas are, how they are produced and where the format is headed.

Vertical drama - serialized, mobile-first content shot in portrait format and distributed through apps including DramaBox, FlareFlow, GoodShort and Vigaloo - has quickly become one of the fastest-growing production sectors in the entertainment industry. The format generates hundreds of millions of views globally and is creating a rapidly expanding market for U.S. actors, creators and production professionals.

For working actors and emerging creators, the question is no longer whether vertical content matters - but whether they can afford to ignore it.

“This medium is exploding, and we believe it signals a massive shift in entertainment. While Tina, Paul and I all come from different corners of the industry, we collaborated to create this summit to ensure that actors and industry professionals are educated and prepared to thrive in this new medium. From an acting studio's lens, our commitment is to elevate the acting by developing approaches tailored to the medium so the actors work can shine,” said Zak Barnett, Master Acting Teacher and CEO of Zak Barnett Studios.

“The next generation of stars is already being made - on phones, on apps, on platforms that didn't exist five years ago. What's missing is the roadmap. Actors are showing up to this space without knowing how it works, and they're leaving opportunity on the table because of it. That's what we're here to fix,” said Tina Randolph, President, Eris Entertainment.

“I've been casting for a long time, and while other parts of the industry are contracting, vertical dramas are growing in a way that's truly energizing. I'm seeing real opportunity here and discovering standout talent I may never have found through traditional channels. This Summit is about equipping more performers to step confidently into this expanding space with a genuine competitive edge,” said Paul Ruddy, Head of Casting at FlareFlow.

Featured speakers include Mal Young, former Head of Drama at the BBC and showrunner of The Young and the Restless and producer of Doctor Who; Karla Mosley (Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful); Silas Wang, Head of Talent at DramaBox; Karla M. Rodriguez, Head of Talent Relations at GoodShort; Alex Amsellem, Head of Casting at GoodShort; Amy Sullivan, writer-executive producer of This Is Us and Head of Development at FlareFlow, Ryan Kelly, actor Teen Wolf; and Tyler Gallant, Production Executive at Eris Entertainment. Additional speakers will be announced.

About The Vertical Revolution Summit:

The Vertical Revolution Summit is a two-day event focused on education, innovation and networking within the rapidly expanding vertical content space. Through a series of panels featuring casting directors, agents, producers, directors and working actors, attendees will gain firsthand insight into how vertical shorts are developed, cast, produced and monetized - and where the industry is headed next.

Founded by Tina Randolph, Zak Barnett and Paul Ruddy, the initiative brings together experienced entertainment executives committed to supporting talent working in the vertical drama space through education, training and industry-facing events that connect performers with the producers and platforms driving the format's growth.

For tickets and additional information visit .

*The Talent Agency and its Agents along with the Casting Director have no direct or indirect financial interest in the referred training service provider. The Talent Agency nor the Casting Director do not own, operate, or maintain any profit-sharing agreement with Zak Barnett Studios classes or coaching services. This summit is for educational and professional development purposes only and is in no way a promise of employment.

###