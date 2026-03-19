IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 'Well-Balanced', Confident For Season: Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma is confident ahead of representing Delhi Capitals for the second straight season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and believes his side is 'well-balanced' and everybody in the team 'wants to play good cricket' as the 19th edition is starting on March 28. "We are very confident about the upcoming season. Our team is well-balanced. Everyone wants to win. We are going with a winning mentality. We want to play good cricket. We want to dominate," Sharma told ANI on Thursday.

'Well-Prepared Mentally' for Upcoming Season

Speaking about the pre-season preparations, the power-hitter batter said, "We are preparing very well. Our camp has just started. We had 3-4 camps before. We are well prepared mentally as well. The team is well-balanced. Everyone is looking confident."

Recalling a Sensational Match-Winning Knock

Playing for the Delhi Capitals in the last IPL season, Sharma played a sensational, unbeaten 31-ball 66 as an Impact Player to lead the Capitals to a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, he smashed five sixes and five fours, securing victory with a final-over six after a 65/5 collapse.

Remembering his knock in that match, the 27-year-old said, "I was very confident. I was backing my ability. I was well prepared for that situation. I had seen a lot of situations like that in domestic cricket. I thought that I could win the match if I took the match deep, and I won the match."

On IPL Competition and Opening Match

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 campaign with a match against LSG on April 1 in Lucknow. Debunking the question on the toughest team in the IPL, he said, "IPL is the world's best league. All teams are tough and equal. Every match is important. We have to win every match."

Praise for 'Cool' Captain and Supportive Coach

Speaking on the captain and the management, Sharma said, "Our captain (Axar Patel) is very cool. He doesn't put pressure on us. Our coach is also very good. He doesn't put pressure on us. He tells us to express ourselves. He doesn't put pressure on us. We handle the situation well."

On His Role as a Finisher and Team Dynamics

After making his IPL debut in the 2024 season for the Punjab Kings, before moving to the Delhi Capitals in 2025, Ashutosh quickly made a reputation for himself, having scored 393 runs across 24 IPL matches at a strike rate of over 180.

Speaking about his role in the team, Sharma said, "Finisher is a tough job. I enjoy playing under pressure.I always prepare for it."

Calling Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav his close friends in the team, he said, "We talk a lot, I keep learning from them."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)