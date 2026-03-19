TN Polls: Congress To Gather Public Input For Voter-Focused Manifesto

Manifesto to Address Public Concerns

Congress leader Lakshmi Ramachandran on Thursday said that the party has initiated preparations for its election manifesto with a focus on addressing key public concerns. Speaking to ANI about a recent meeting of the manifesto committee chaired by Karti Chidambaram, she said, "Today we had the manifesto committee meeting. He was very clear that whatever we include in our manifesto must address issues that truly matter to people and catch the attention of voters."

She further informed that the party has constituted groups that will travel across districts to engage directly with the public and gather inputs. "We have formed groups that will travel to all districts, consulting with people directly. The district presidents of the party will arrange these meetings," she added. The move is aimed at ensuring broader participation and incorporating grassroots-level feedback into the party's manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections.

Congress Confident in DMK Alliance

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Congress secretary Nivedith Alva exuded confidence in the victory of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (DMK) alliance in the state with ANI, Alva on Tuesday said that Congress' alliance with DMK was strong and would do its best in the assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23. "Congress-DMK alliance is strong, and we are going to put our best foot forward in the upcoming elections. We are confident that under the leadership of MK Stalin, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, this government will come back to power," the Congress leader said.

Election Commission Announces Poll Dates

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Voting will take place across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one Union Territory, with 25 lakh election officials deployed. According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)