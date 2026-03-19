Assam Polls: Congress Woos Raijor Dal For Coalition BJP Names 88

Congress Pushes for Broader Opposition Alliance

As the Assam Assembly elections draw closer, political developments gathered pace on Thursday with Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi reiterating efforts to forge a broad opposition coalition, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced 88 candidates for the polls.

Gogoi highlighted the ongoing discussions with Raijor Dal to expand the opposition alliance beyond the current five-party understanding. Gogoi said that the Congress-led opposition alliance presently includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI ML), and All Party Hill Leaders' Conference (APHLC), along with Congress itself. He underlined the urgency of consolidating opposition forces against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We want to broaden this opposition coalition, and therefore, we are in talks with another party, the Raijor Dal. We are hopeful. Time is short. We hope that we will reach a positive conclusion in our talks with Raijor Dal and post that, we will give the details of this proposal to our national leadership, who will give us the final advice... People of Assam want to see a united opposition. I am putting my best personal efforts to stitch together a broad, united coalition of opposition parties. I am doing my best to stitch a broad coalition of forces who are against the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma..." he told reporters.

Gogoi said, "Even today, I am in favour of an alliance. Our position is firm. We want an alliance. We have very little time. We know that candidates will have to file nominations tomorrow or on Monday. I will not comment on the ongoing discussions regarding the alliance. As the state president, despite the political situation and pressures, I have been trying to ensure that an alliance is formed between the two parties."

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi said he has conveyed to the party's national leadership the need for an opposition alliance in the state. He emphasised that an understanding has been reached at the state level, which, if approved, will benefit both the party and Assam. "I have personally conveyed to the party leadership and my colleagues in Assam the necessity of an alliance. As the state president, I have placed facts and arguments before the national leadership. After completing discussions, we have informed the national leadership that an understanding has been reached at the state level. If this materialises, it will benefit both the party and Assam. We have urged the national leadership to accept the proposal in favour of the alliance. Our role is to advise the national leadership; ultimately, they will grant approval," he said.

Gogoi added that his efforts are focused on uniting all forces against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in line with the wishes of the people. He said, "We have given very deep thought to many seats. My full effort is to unite all those forces that are against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The people of Assam want unity among all the major opposition parties. We are working in accordance with the wishes of the people here."

Raijor Dal on Alliance Talks

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi described discussions with the Congress as detailed but inconclusive, citing pending approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the proposed seat-sharing arrangement. "After a 5- 6 hour-long detailed discussion with Gaurav Gogoi, we have decided that we should go together, but the meeting ended inconclusively. There was no decision in the meeting because Gaurav Gogoi has proposed 13 seats for us, but till now, no approval from AICC has come, and that is why it is inconclusive and undecided..." the Raijor Dal president said.

Congress Announces Candidate Lists

In parallel, the Congress party released its third list of 22 candidates, taking the total announced so far to 87 out of 126 seats. The list features experienced leaders such as Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar, and Abdur Rahim Ahmed. Earlier, the party had released 23 candidates in its second list.

BJP Unveils Candidate List, NDA Seat-Sharing Finalised

The BJP, meanwhile, unveiled 88 candidates, including former Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi, contesting from Dispur, and Bhupen Kumar Borah, contesting from Bihpuria. BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur after he ended his life-long association with Congress, and former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship weeks before, will contest from Bihpuria, a seat which he lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the name for the Sissiborgaon seat will be announced soon, and the party will begin its election campaign on March 24. According to seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP is contesting on 89 out of 126-seat Assam Assembly, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is on 26 and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is on 11 seats in the polls scheduled on April 9.

According to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest 89 out of 126 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 26 seats, and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 11 seats.

CM Sarma on NDA Strategy

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma stated that the remaining candidates from the NDA allies will be announced shortly. "The BJP Central Parliamentary Board announced candidates for 88 out of 89 constituencies. The candidate for the Sissiborgaon seat will be announced shortly. We tried to include candidates from the youth, women, ST, SC, and Nath communities. Our party workers are happy with this list. BJP will be able to show good results this time. We had given 26 seats to AGP. Today, I had a meeting with AGP leadership, and they will announce their candidates' list shortly, and BPF will do the same," the Assam CM said.

He also stated that Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, will also contest, with Sarma filing his nomination on Friday.

AAP Releases Candidate List

Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list, including one candidate for the Assam Assembly elections 2026.

Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for all 126 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The developments mark a critical phase in Assam politics, with Congress seeking a united opposition to challenge the BJP, while the ruling party solidifies its poll strategy across the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)