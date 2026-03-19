Barun Sobti, Aditi Rao Hydari To Star In 'Welcome To Khoya Mahal'
Actors Barun Sobti and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen sharing screen space for the first time ever in Prime Video's project 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'. The upcoming series, created by Konkona Sensharma and Jaydeep Sarkar, was announced on Thursday.
Series Synopsis
Official synopsis of 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal' read, "Kanishk and Kanupriya, ex-royals and half siblings united by a crumbling inheritance, are forced to take over their family's remote heritage hotel, The Khoya Mahal. Desperate to escape, they hatch a reckless plan to free themselves, unaware that Khoya Mahal has plans of its own."Take a look
While more details are being kept tightly under wraps, the announcement has already left fans excited.
Barun and Aditi's Other Projects
Meanwhile, Barun is basking in the success of 'Kohrra 2'. Aditi, who was last seen in 'Gandhi Talks', has several other exciting projects lined up in her kitty besides 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'. One of them is Imtiaz Ali's 'Saathi Re'. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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