Greece Airlifts 101 Citizens, 5 Pets From UAE

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ATHENS, March 19 (NNN-Bernama-dpa) - Greece has carried out a special evacuation operation from the United Arab Emirates, bringing home not only its citizens but also dozens of pets, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing state media.

A total of 101 Greek nationals and 45 pets were flown from Abu Dhabi to Athens at the expense of the Foreign Ministry, according to public broadcaster ERTNews.

The operation comes after the outbreak of attacks on Iran left tens of thousands of tourists stranded across West Asia.

Many pet owners had previously tried in vain to leave on commercial flights, as numerous airlines refused to transport animals. Rather than abandoning their pets, they chose to remain in place until a joint return to Greece could be arranged.

“They are part of our family. We would never leave them behind,” one woman told reporters after landing late Wednesday.

Most of the animals travelled in the passenger cabin alongside their owners.

–NNN- BERNAMA-dpa