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Kylie Thomas

Kylie Thomas


2026-03-19 03:09:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Researcher and Senior Lecturer (Radical Humanities Laboratory, University College Cork), NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies
Profile Articles Activity

Kylie Thomas is a senior researcher at NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and a senior lecturer at the Radical Humanities Laboratory and School of History, University College Cork, Ireland. She is the author of the book Impossible Mourning: HIV/AIDS and Visuality after Apartheid (2014), and co-editor of Women and Photography in Africa: Creative Practices and Feminist Challenges (2020), Photography In and Out of Africa: Iterations with Difference (2016).

Experience
  • –present Research fellow, NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies
Education
  • 2007 University of Cape Town, South Africa, PhD
Grants and Contracts
  • 2021 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellowship Role: Research Fellow Funding Source: European Commission
  • 2019 Role: Associate Researcher at the Institute for Reconciliation and Social Justice at the University of the Free State Funding Source: National Research Foundation

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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