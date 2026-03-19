Senior Researcher and Senior Lecturer (Radical Humanities Laboratory, University College Cork), NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies

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Kylie Thomas is a senior researcher at NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and a senior lecturer at the Radical Humanities Laboratory and School of History, University College Cork, Ireland. She is the author of the book Impossible Mourning: HIV/AIDS and Visuality after Apartheid (2014), and co-editor of Women and Photography in Africa: Creative Practices and Feminist Challenges (2020), Photography In and Out of Africa: Iterations with Difference (2016).

–present Research fellow, NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies

2007 University of Cape Town, South Africa, PhD



2021 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellowship Role: Research Fellow Funding Source: European Commission 2019 Role: Associate Researcher at the Institute for Reconciliation and Social Justice at the University of the Free State Funding Source: National Research Foundation

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