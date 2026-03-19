Protection Of Energy Facilities In Sumy Region Proves Effective Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kuleba reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today we are working in the Sumy region. This is a frontline area that comes under enemy shelling every day. Here, protecting energy infrastructure is a matter of stability and the survival of communities. We inspected sites where, together with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, we are building physical protection. Most of the work is already at the final stage – over 90% of the facilities will be completed soon,” he said.

Around 30,000 Ukrainians use 'invincibility trains' this winter

According to Kuleba, since the beginning of the year alone, protective systems at three facilities in the region have endured more than 50 attacks and around 110 direct drone hits. One transformer, in particular, withstood 60 direct strikes and continues to operate.

Overall, since 2024, Russian forces have carried out more than 140 missile and drone attacks on 22 substations where protective structures are being built, using over a thousand means of attack.

As previously reported, Yulia Svyrydenko outlined tasks for heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, calling for stronger efforts to engage international partners in ensuring the country's energy resilience.