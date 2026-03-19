Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Viewpro At XPONENTIAL Europe 2026 Industry Trends And Best Practices


2026-03-19 03:04:47
(MENAFN- GetNews) Viewpro is pleased to announce its participation in XPONENTIAL Europe, taking place from March 24–26, 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As a key event for the autonomous systems and robotics industry, the exhibition brings together leading innovators and professionals worldwide.

We warmly invite you to visit us at Hall 1, Booth F02, where Viewpro will showcase its latest gimbal payloads and innovative UAV accessories. Featured products include the U8L Gimbal Camera, Tiny 7 flight controller, G1 tracking antenna, L4 Pro searchlight, and M120 PRO loudspeaker, MX15 Mini Romote Controller, designed to support a wide range of demanding aerial applications.

Join us to explore cutting-edge UAV technologies and discover how Viewpro enhances efficiency, reliability, and performance in real-world operations.



MENAFN19032026003238003268ID1110884930



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search