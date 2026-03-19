Pakistan To Take Government Advice On Playing India In Hockey World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will take government advice on playing India in this year's FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, as the tension between the two countries has spilt over into sports, a news report said on Thursday.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in Pool D of the 16-team World Cup, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced while unveiling the draw of the event. However, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials told Telecom Asia Sport that they will follow the government's decision on whether to take the field against India when they are scheduled to meet in a first-round match on August 19.

The Men's Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30. This will be Pakistan's first World Cup appearance since finishing 12th out of 16 teams in the event held in Bhubaneswar, India, in 2018. Pakistan had failed to qualify for the event in 2014 and 2022.

Pakistan is a four-time world champion in field hockey, with their last title coming as far back as 1994.

The PHF is under an interim arrangement whose management committee will meet on March 27 and will look into the matter.

"We know that Pakistan and India are drawn in the same pool, so that will be on the agenda in the working committee meeting on March 27," Olympian Samiullah told "This is a serious matter, so we will have to take advice from the government."

India has stalled bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, but the two countries play in multi-national events. But India refused to send the men's cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy last year following a military conflict between the two countries, following a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan pulled out of last year's Asia Cup and Junior World Cup, both held in India, over political tension.

Pakistan had made similar claims before the start of the Men's T20 World Cup, with the government telling its team not to take the field for the match against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan finally made a U-turn after it was clear that the ICC would impose hefty penalties for not playing the match.

The last field hockey match between the two countries was in the Asian Games on September 30, 2022, when India won by a big margin of 10-2 at Hangzhou in China. India has won all five of its latest encounters against Pakistan.