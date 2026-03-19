King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With Bahrain Monarch

Amman, March 19 (Petra) –-His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to work together to bring about a de-escalation and restore stability.

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