Amir Leads Farewell To Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani bid farewell to HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, upon his departure from Hamad International Airport today, along with his accompanying delegation, following a working visit to the country.

Also present at the farewell were the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi.