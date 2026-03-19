UAE Air Defenses Engage 7 Ballistic Missiles, 15 Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defense announced Thursday that its air defenses intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 15 drones launched from Iran.

The ministry stated that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 334 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,714 drones.

The strikes have resulted in the deaths of two UAE armed forces personnel performing their national duty, as well as six civilians, and left 158 people injured with minor, moderate, and serious wounds, including multiple nationalities.

The UAE affirmed that it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and to decisively counter all actions aimed at destabilizing the country, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security, and stability.