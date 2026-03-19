Qatar's Permanent Representative Participates In Task Force To Eliminate Remnants Of Former Syrian Regime's Chemical Weapons Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in the launch event of the "Breath of Freedom Task Force," which is concerned with removing the remaining elements of the chemical weapons program of the former Syrian regime, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In her speech, Her Excellency congratulated the Syrian Arab Republic and its permanent delegation to the United Nations on the occasion of the launch of the international task force led by Syria, dedicated to removing the remnants of the chemical weapons program.

Her Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar is proud to join the international task force alongside the Republic of Turkiye, Canada, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, voicing her eagerness to work actively with them to achieve the task force's core objectives.

Her Excellency added that this initiative represents a new phase in Syria, focusing on the safety, security and well-being of the fraternal Syrian people, as well as the complete and final removal of the threat of chemical weapons from Syria and the region alike.

HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations stressed that, based on its broader efforts to promote the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction at the regional and international levels, the State of Qatar renews its continued support for Syria in removing the heinous legacy of chemical weapons left by the former Syrian regime, and working to create a more secure and brighter future for the brotherly Syrian people.