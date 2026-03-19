Hayleys Mobility Introduces Premium OMODA C9 PHEV
Leading the launch is the OMODA C9 PHEV, a vehicle that exemplifies the perfect fusion of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Its advanced tri-motor all-wheel-drive system, featuring permanent magnet synchronous motors, delivers exceptional control and exhilarating acceleration. This powertrain produces a combined output of 395 kW and 650 Nm of torque from its 1.5L DGI Turbo petrol engine and three electric motors, achieving a best-in-class 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds, positioning it among the fastest in its segment.
Powered by a 34 kWh NCM battery, the C9 PHEV offers an impressive combined driving range of 1,100 km and a pure electric range of up to 169 km (NEDC). Equipped with 70 kW DC fast-charging capability, the battery can charge from 30% to 80% in just 25 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime and making it ideal for modern lifestyles.
Intelligent features such as Automatic Parking Assist (APA) and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) enhance safety and convenience. The refined interior further elevates the driving experience with front and rear heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, three-driver memory seating with easy entry and exit, a Boss button for enhanced rear passenger comfort, and an in-built fragrance system that enhances the cabin ambience.
Complemented by advanced Continuous Damping Control (CDC) suspension, the C9 PHEV delivers a smooth, adaptive, and truly premium driving experience. The OMODA C9 PHEV is available in Sri Lanka at a price of Rs. 29.9 million.
With the launch of the OMODA C9 PHEV, Hayleys Mobility reaffirms its commitment to innovation, performance, and sophistication, setting a new standard for automotive excellence in Sri Lanka.
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