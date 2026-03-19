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Duty Of Disclosure: Transactions In Shares In Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S


2026-03-19 11:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
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Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.


Kind regards,

John Fisker
CEO


Enc.:
Transaction templates


Attachments

  • 2026-03-17 Indberetningsliste - engelsk
  • 2026-03-17 Skema engelsk - Jørn Nielsen

MENAFN19032026004107003653ID1110884078



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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