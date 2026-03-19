Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Closely Associated

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

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