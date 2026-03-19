Philippine Creative Economy Expands 6.9 Pct In 2025

March 19, 2026 Latest Update: March 19, 2026 9:46 pm Less than a minute

MENAFN - Nam News Network)



MANILA, March 19 (NNN-Xinhua) - The Philippine creative economy expanded by 6.9 percent in 2025 to 2.12 trillion pesos (roughly 35.2 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 7.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.

The PSA data showed that symbols and images, along with other related activities, accounted for the largest share, amounting to 670.15 billion pesos (about 11.1 billion dollars), or 31.6 percent of the total gross value added of the creative economy in 2025.

Among the creative industries, the PSA said traditional cultural expression activities accounted for the largest share of total employment at 33 percent in 2025.

–NNN-XINHUA