MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto, in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (“NCPG”), recognizes March as. This year's theme,emphasizes the importance of a community-driven approach to problem gambling awareness and support. The annual campaign aims to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery services, as well as encourage healthcare providers to screen for potential gambling disorders and connect individuals to appropriate support.

“At responsible play and player well-being are foundational to everything we do. Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an important opportunity to reinforce our commitment to safer play and we work alongside partners like the National Council on Problem Gambling to ensure individuals have access to education, tools, and support when they need it most.” – Thomas Metzger, CEO of

“Problem Gambling Awareness Month is made possible through the collective efforts of partners nationwide. By working together to raise awareness and share resources, we can reach more individuals and families and ensure support is available when it's needed.” - Heather L. Maurer, MA, CAE, Executive Director of the National Council on Problem Gambling.

has again been awarded the Internet Compliance Assessment Program (“iCAP”) accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling, recognizing the company's commitment to best practices in responsible online lottery play and player protections. has been an organizational member of NCPG since accreditation underscores responsible gaming safeguards such as player limits, self-exclusion tools, and staff training aimed at encouraging safe play. encourages local media, partners, and residents to join the effort by sharing resources, uplifting stories of those in recovery, and helping connect people to available support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, the National Problem Gambling Helpline TM offers free, confidential support 24/7:

Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738), or Text 800GAM

Chat at .

ABOUT INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries,Text> helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023,Text> introduced the Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

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