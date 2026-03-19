Movement Mortgage Ranked #1 Lender In Washington For Total Volume And Market Share In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Movement finished among the Top 10 lenders in eight states

Indian Land, SC, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage ranked as the No. 1 retail mortgage lender in the state of Washington for total funded loan volume and market share in 2025, according to RETR's 2025 retail mortgage production data.

In Washington alone, Movement funded more than $2,833,227,139 in total loan volume during 2025, capturing a 3.53% share of the state's retail mortgage market. These results reflect strong, shared leadership across the state, led by regional sales directors Donovan Douvia, Ryan Hills, and Allie Lord, with local teams executing consistently in their respective markets.

“Earning the top spot in Washington by volume is a powerful reflection of our people and our culture,” said Brady Yeager, National Head of Sales at Movement Mortgage.“Our teams in Washington continue to lead with relationships, consistency, and service, and this recognition underscores the momentum we're building across the company.”

RETR is a mortgage market intelligence platform that tracks retail mortgage production and market share using transaction level data across the U.S. mortgage industry. In addition to its No. 1 ranking in Washington, Movement also achieved Top 10 retail lender rankings in North Carolina (No. 3), Rhode Island (No. 3), South Carolina (No. 5), Virginia (No. 6), Louisiana (No. 9), Tennessee (No. 9), and Alabama (No. 10) in 2025.

Movement is off to a fast start in 2026 as well, with 39 new loan officers joining the company, including 13 boomerang hires who have returned. Momentum continues to build in the Seattle market, including the addition of top producers James Reese and Tanya Hill, who joined Movement earlier this year.

About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we're an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement/impactreport.





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