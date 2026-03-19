Manipur: Over 100 Farmers Get Training To Ramp Up Honey Production In Tamenglong​

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, March 19 (IANS) Tamenglong district in Manipur is gearing up to position itself as a key honey producer in the state, with more than 100 farmers being trained and provided with necessary logistical support under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).​

Tamenglong is one of the 100 districts selected nationwide under the PMDDKY program and is being modelled on the lines of Aspirational Agricultural districts.​

Scientific Beekeeping and Breeding techniques have been adopted in the first phase, during which over 100 farmers are being counselled and trained to increase their beehives. Specific emphasis is being given on scientific beekeeping & breeding techniques to improve honey bee health, productivity, and sustainability.​

The district administration has launched a program in collaboration with Thane-based Buzzworthy Venture Pvt. Ltd Ambarnath for the purpose. As part of the drive, the nodal officers also undertake field visits and regularly review the performance of these aspirational agricultural districts.​

Tamenglong has been declared an aspirational district and has been provided with adequate funding under the CSR initiative to support honey rearing for 100 farmers.​

About 500 boxes have arrived in the town, and training has started. An estimated monthly target of 1000 litres of honey production has been outlined. The selected 100 farmers in the first phase will receive 8000 worth of beekeeping equipment, including beehives.​

Vaibhav Trimukhe, Chief Operating Officer, told IANS that scientific beekeeping will make a conscious shift from traditional to modern beekeeping practices, enabling farmers to ramp up their production and enhance their income.​

Notably, Tamenglong is the only district in Manipur to be shortlisted for the 100 Aspirational Agricultural Districts under the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY).​

The PMMDKY was approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025 for a six-year period, beginning in 2025-26, to cover 100 districts. Under the PMDDKY, the 100 districts were identified based on three key indicators: low productivity, low cropping intensity, and low credit disbursement.​

The initiative aims to boost national honey production, capitalising on India's increased honey output over the last decade, with exports surging to over Rs 1,500 crore.​

The scheme draws inspiration from NITI Aayog's Aspirational District Programme and is the first of its kind, focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.​